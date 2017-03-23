Yoly Rodriguez and Felicia Soto- Esperanza's Scholarship Opportunities & Annual Fiesta of Hope Fundr

Esperanza Inc. has been improving educational opportunities for the Hispanic community since the 1980s. They continue their work through their scholarship program. Here to tell us more about it is Current Scholarship recipient, Yoly Rodriguez and Esperanza Associate Director, President Emeritus, and Alumni, Felicia Soto.

Event/Contact Info:

Esperanza’s Scholarship: Application open now through March 29th!

Annual Fiesta of Hope Fundraiser

Friday, June 16th at the Renaissance Hotel

Email: Felicia@esperanzainc.org

Facebook: EsperanzaIsHope

Twitter: @EsperanzaInc

216-651-7178

www.EsperanzaInc.org

