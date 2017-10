The 2017 Chagrin Documentary Film Festival starts Wednesday, October 4. Festival Director Mary Ann Ponce joins Michael to discuss how the festival has evolved over the years.

Event Information:

2017 Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

October 4-8

Purchase tickets online: ChagrinFilmFestival.com

OR at Festival Office

49 W. Orange St. #2, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022

© 2017 WKYC-TV