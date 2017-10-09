The 2nd Annual Ashlie’s Embrace FriendRaiser Gala is coming up soon. On October 21st, this local non-profit organization needs your help raising awareness and funds for Cuddle Cots. Joining Michael and Hollie today are Erin and Anthony Maroon, Co-founders of Ashlie’s Embrace.

Event Info:

Ashlie’s Embrace 2nd Annual FriendRaiser Gala

Saturday, October 21st at 6pm

Stark Conference Center at Kent State University

Tickets are $65 each

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: Ashliesembrace.org/events

