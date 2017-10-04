3rd Annual FireFish Festival in Lorain 10-4-2017

The 3rd Annual FireFish Festival is going to light up the city of Lorain this weekend! Michael got to speak with Executive and Artistic Director, James Levin about how this festival celebrates the arts while offering a one-of-a-kind experience. Jasmine Dragons, who will be at the event this Saturday at 5 PM, stops in-studio for a performance you have to see!

Event Info:

FireFish Festival 2017

October 6th& 7th

Downtown Lorain

www.FireFishFestival.com

