Akron Children's Akron Marathon 9.13.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 1:06 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

The Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon joins together families and runners a like for the fun-filled family event. Michael and Hollie got to speak with Executive Vice President of Akron Children’s Hospital, Shawn Lyden and a very inspiring Hero Patient, Jack Lehman about why this marathon is a tradition in the Akron community and how it benefits children in need. 

Event Info:
Race Day: September 23, 2017
Free Kids Fun Run: September 22, 2017
Marathon.AkronChildrens.org 

