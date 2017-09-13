Akron Children's Akron Marathon 9.13.17

The Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon joins together families and runners a like for the fun-filled family event. Michael and Hollie got to speak with Executive Vice President of Akron Children’s Hospital, Shawn Lyden and a very inspiring Hero Patient, Jack Lehman about why this marathon is a tradition in the Akron community and how it benefits children in need.
Event Info:
Race Day: September 23, 2017
Free Kids Fun Run: September 22, 2017
Marathon.AkronChildrens.org
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs