"An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends" 10-16-2017

Lakeside Today 10-16-2017

WKYC 1:13 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Scott Hamilton spoke with Michael about his upcoming event- “An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends.” This event not only, puts on an amazing show but benefits cancer research and patient programs at the Cleveland Clinic.

Event Info:
An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends
Saturday, November 4th at 5PM
At Quicken Loans Arena
Tickets: (888) 894-9424
Or Quicken Loans Arena Box Office
Or local Discount Drug Mart

