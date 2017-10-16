"An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends" 10-16-2017

Scott Hamilton spoke with Michael about his upcoming event- “An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends.” This event not only, puts on an amazing show but benefits cancer research and patient programs at the Cleveland Clinic.
Event Info:
An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends
Saturday, November 4th at 5PM
At Quicken Loans Arena
Tickets: (888) 894-9424
Or Quicken Loans Arena Box Office
Or local Discount Drug Mart
