Apprenticeship Opportunities in the Construction Trades 10.24.17

Are you interested in a career in the construction business? Doreen Cannon of Plumbers Local 55 and the Cleveland Building Trades Council Tradeswomen Committee joins Michael to explain how aspiring workers can get connected with trade professionals.
Event Information:
Construction Apprenticeship Opportunities
Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 25
Pipefitters Local 120
6305 Halle Dr. in Cleveland
216-459-2900
