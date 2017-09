It’s back to school season and time to start the year right. Basic things like getting a good night’s sleep and keeping your kids healthy can make all the difference. Lifestyle Expert Amy Goodman has the scoop on all the must-haves to make sure you’re healthy and ready to go.

Contact Info

www.Laroche-Posay.us

www.BeClearBootCamp.com

www.WetOnes.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV