From the best pair of denim to the perfect black dress, Bonnie's Goubaud has been Cleveland's original women's boutique for more than 50 years. Owner Bonnie Chernikoff shares how her boutique has sustained it's longevity.
For More Information:
Bonnie’s Goubaud
28699 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere Village
Inside the Boutique Mall at Eton Chagrin Blvd.
216-831-4250
BonniesGoubaud.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs