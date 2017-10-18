Book Your Wedding or Upcoming Event at Lago East Bank's 10-18-2017

Lago, located in the East Bank of the flats, is known for their terrific atmosphere and delicious menu inspired by 30 years of Italian cooking. But what you might not know is that they also hold custom events! Sales manager for Lago Custom Events Aubrey Austin spoke with Michael and Hollie about their wide range of custom events available for everyone to enjoy!

Contact Info:

www.LagoEastBank.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV