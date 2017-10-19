Close Boy Scouts of America-Lake Erie Council's 2017 Popcorn Sale 10.19.17 Lakeside Today WKYC 2:27 PM. EDT October 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Boy Scouts of America-Lake Erie Council’s CEO Marc J. Ryan joins Michael to discuss the council's partnership with the Cleveland Food Bank and their 2017 Popcorn Sale! For More Information: LECBSA.org © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Carly Crash Story 11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017 More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended LEGO convention comes to Cleveland Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help More Stories Zack Reed, Frank Jackson square off in Cleveland… Oct 19, 2017, 7:35 a.m. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert submits… Oct 19, 2017, 12:16 p.m. FORECAST | Warm weekend then the bottom falls out Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
