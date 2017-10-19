WKYC
Close

Boy Scouts of America-Lake Erie Council's 2017 Popcorn Sale 10.19.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:27 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

The Boy Scouts of America-Lake Erie Council’s CEO Marc J. Ryan joins Michael to discuss the council's partnership with the Cleveland Food Bank and their 2017 Popcorn Sale!

For More Information:
LECBSA.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories