As the days get shorter, House of Lights' President Mark Dymidowski explains how you can brighten your home.





For More Information:

House of Lights

5818 Mayfield Rd.

440-449-3500

HouseOfLights.Biz

Event Information:

House of Lights

Daylight Saving Sale - THIS WEEKEND ONLY!

Friday, Nov. 3 & Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10AM-6PM

Sunday. Nov. 5 at 12-4PM

© 2017 WKYC-TV