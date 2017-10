Are you a technology enthusiast? Joshua Jackson, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton's Eastlake Campus, talks the Technology Lunch & Learn and urges all techies to attend.





Event Information:

Technology Lunch & Learn

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Noon - 1pm

@ House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland

RSVP is REQUIRED!

Call: 216-771-1700

© 2017 WKYC-TV