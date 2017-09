Awareness Month 9.18.17

Childhood cancer awareness month is here. Caroline Belcher, Emily Belcher, and Catherine Blades are talking with Michael today all about The Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign and Cure Fest 2017 and what is coming up next for childhood cancer awareness.

More Info:

www.CureFestUSA.org

www.AflacChildhoodCancer.org

