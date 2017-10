(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

Voted “Best Bar Food & BEST Beer Selection” by Cleveland Scene and Cleveland Magazine, The Tremont Taphouse is celebrating their 10th Anniversary. We are so happy to have Chris Lieb and Mike Keyerleber with us today to speak all about it.

(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

FOR MORE INFO :

TremontTaphouse.com

