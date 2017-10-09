The Cleveland Ballet is bringing Les Sylphides to the Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square next weekend. Gladisa Guadalupe is joining Hollie and Michael today to speak all about it and even give us a sneak peek at the performance.
GO OVER EVENT INFO:
Les Sylphides Presented By: Cleveland Ballet
Saturday, October 14th
Shows @ 1 & 7 PM
Ohio Theater @ Playhouse Square
Visit: PlayhouseSquare.org and ClevelandBallet.org for more info. & to purchase tickets!!
