Cleveland Foundation's Early College Early Career Program 9.18.17

The ECEC Program starts high school students on the path to filling the thousands of manufacturing jobs that are open in Northeast Ohio. Founder of ECEC and VP of Economic Inclusion & Early College Career Pathways at MAGNET, Dr. Terrence S. Robinson and Shilpa Kedar, Program Director for Economic Development at Cleveland Foundation join Michael today to talk all about ECEC.





Contact Info:

www.EarlyCollegeEarlyCareer.org

And for more on WKYC & Cleveland Foundation’s Possible U Program:

WKYC.com----click Features tab & then Possible U

