Cleveland Public Theatre presents: “The Art of Longing,” a theatrical experience that explores themes of race, gender and the nature of art interlace. The Art of Longing’s Playwright Lisa Langford and Director Jimmie Woody tell Michael all about what people can expect.

Event Info:

Cleveland Public Theatre Presents:

THE ART OF LONGING

Now Through November 18th

@ Cleveland Public Theatre

216-631-2727 ext. 501

www.CPTonline.org

