Cuyahoga County YRC Sector Showcase 9.27.2017

September 27, 2017

The Cleveland- Cuyahoga County Youth Adult Resource Center Showcase is all about connecting young adults, 18-24 years old, with new opportunities and connections. Program Manager Melanie Green joins Michael to talk more about tomorrow’s Showcase!

Event Info:
YRC Sector Showcase 2017
Thursday, September 28, 2017
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
1910 Carnegie Ave. – Garden Level
216-777-8222

