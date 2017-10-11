Dollar Bank's Mortgages for Men 10.11.17

On Saturday, October 28th Dollar Bank’s Mortgages for Men event will take place at the Wolstein Center. Joining Michael and Hollie today is Clifford P. King, the Assistant Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer at Dollar Bank, to speak all about the event and Dollar Bank.
Event info:
Dollar Bank’s Mortgages for Men
Saturday, October 28th
9:00 AM Registration and Continental Breakfast
At Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
1-800-345-3655
For more information & to register, Visit: www.MortgagesForMen.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs