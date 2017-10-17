The Prosecutor’s Office teamed up with the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley and Marya Simmons, Supervisor of the Prosecutor’s Victim-Witness Advocate Unit, join Michael & Hollie to discuss their partnership and the impact they hope to have in the community.





For More Information:

Operation Shelter Donation

Friday, October 20

12:30pm-4:30pm

Justice Center (First Floor, Multipurpose Room)

Special Drop-Off Location: 1200 Ontario St. (Outside the Justice Center)

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center!

