Who doesn't love bacon? Adam Dombrowki of Zack Bruell Restaurants and Angela M. Dudek from the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland join Michael & Hollie to feed Michael's appetite and talk the East Bank Bacon Festival.





Event Information:

East Bank Bacon Festival

Saturday, October, 7

12pm-10pm

FREE admission, live music & street booths

HungerNetwork.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV