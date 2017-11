Cleveland Restaurant Week is continuing through November 15th so you can’t miss out on the amazing foodie experience throughout the greater Cleveland area. Bac Nguyen, Owner of Bac in Tremont is here cooking up some delicious Pad Thai and explaining how Bac got involved in Cleveland Restaurant Week.





Contact Info:

www.BacTremont.com

www.ClevelandResturantWeek.com

