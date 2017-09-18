WKYC
Close

ET's Recap of the 69th ANnual Primetime Emmy Awards 9.18.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 12:13 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

          Today Michael is discussing the highlights and biggest moments of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with ET’s Kevin Frazier.


More Info:
www.ETOnline.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories