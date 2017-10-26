WKYC
Close

Feel Fabulous this Fall with Healthy Homemade Meals 10.26.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:40 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

Feel FABULOUS this FALL! Registered Dietitian Amy Jamieson Petonic shares nutritionist-approved recipes that boost heart health. 

For More Information:
Mazola.com
CaliforniaDriedPlums.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories