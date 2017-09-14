Free Pet CPR & First Aid Class 9.14.17

Would you know what to do if your pet stopped breathing? Mike talks with Sherri DiPietro from DeJohn Pet Services and Dr. Paul Ramsey from Animal Medical Center about a special event coming up. The event will train pet owners on pet first aid and care to help them feel confident about taking care of their pets during an emergency.
Event Info
FREE Pet CPR/First Aid Class
Sunday, September 17 at 1pm
At DeJohn Funeral Home/DeJohn Pet Services in Willoughby Hills
Visit DeJohnPetServices.com to RSVP in advance and for more details
