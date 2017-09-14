Free Pet CPR & First Aid Class 9.14.17

Would you know what to do if your pet stopped breathing? Mike talks with Sherri DiPietro from DeJohn Pet Services and Dr. Paul Ramsey from Animal Medical Center about a special event coming up. The event will train pet owners on pet first aid and care to help them feel confident about taking care of their pets during an emergency.

Event Info

FREE Pet CPR/First Aid Class

Sunday, September 17 at 1pm

At DeJohn Funeral Home/DeJohn Pet Services in Willoughby Hills

Visit DeJohnPetServices.com to RSVP in advance and for more details

