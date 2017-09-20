WKYC
FREE Queso Day Tomorrow at Moe's Southwest Grill 9.20.17

September 20, 2017

Ryan O'Hare, Owner of Moe's Southwest Grill brought tons of yummy Queso goodness to celebrate Free Queso Day at Moe's Southwest Grill tomorrow, September 21th. 


Contact Info:
Visit www.Moes.com to Find your nearest Moe's 

