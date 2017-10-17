Close Gebauer Company's Pain Ease 10.17.17 Lakeside Today WKYC 3:15 PM. EDT October 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's flu season! Gebauer Company's Sue Zagula joins Michael & Hollie to discuss how to ease the pain of immunizations. For More Information: Gebauer.com/PainEase © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Carly Crash Story 11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017 More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended LEGO convention comes to Cleveland Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help More Stories LeBron James remains questionable for tonight's opener Oct 17, 2017, 12:02 p.m. Man who claims to be police officer pulls teen over… Oct 17, 2017, 11:26 a.m. Kyrie Irving: My love will never change for Cleveland Oct 17, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs