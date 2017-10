Celebrate the sights, smells and tastes of the fall season! Joe takes us out to Hale Farm & Village for a preview of the Harvest Festival, an annual staple for Northeast Ohio families.

Event Information:

Hale Farm & Village's Harvest Festival

Saturday - Sunday, October 14 & 15

10am-5pm

Hale Farm & Village

2686 Oak Hill Rd.

Bath, OH 44210

© 2017 WKYC-TV