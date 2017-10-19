Hartville Hardware & Carhartt's 3rd Annual Apparel Showcase 10.19.17

Workwear trends will be on full display this weekend. Apparel Manager Titus Kurtz joins Michael and Hollie to talk Hartville Hardware & Carhartt's 3rd Annual Apparel Showcase. Plus, Hartville's Robin Swoboda, the showcase's host, calls into the studio.

Event Information:

Hartville Hardware’s Carhartt Apparel Showcase

This Saturday, October 21

Shows at 11am & 1pm

Hosted By: Robin Swoboda

HartvilleHardware.com

