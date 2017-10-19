WKYC
Close

Hartville Hardware & Carhartt's 3rd Annual Apparel Showcase 10.19.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:45 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Workwear trends will be on full display this weekend. Apparel Manager Titus Kurtz joins Michael and Hollie to talk Hartville Hardware & Carhartt's 3rd Annual Apparel Showcase. Plus, Hartville's Robin Swoboda, the showcase's host, calls into the studio. 

Event Information:
Hartville Hardware’s Carhartt Apparel Showcase
This Saturday, October 21
Shows at 11am & 1pm
Hosted By: Robin Swoboda
HartvilleHardware.com 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories