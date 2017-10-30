Harvey Schabes – NASA is in Our Everyday Lives 10.30.17

Recently everyone was following along with NASA as it tracked to Lunar Eclipse across the country! But some people don’t realize that NASA is in our lives every day, not just during events like the Eclipse. Joining Michael to talk all about this is Harvey Schabes, Chief of the Technology Transfer Office at NASA.
FOR MORE INFO:
NASA’s Technology Transfer Program
Follow them on Twitter @NASAGLENNBIZ
You can email them at grctechtransfer@mail.nasa.gov
CALL: 216-433-3484
Or Visit: Technology.grc.nasa.gov
