Health Insurance Tips with HealthMarkets 11.7.17 Lakeside Today WKYC 12:38 PM. EST November 07, 2017

It's Open Enrollment Season! HealthMarket's Carl Lishing joins Michael to discuss everything you need to know about health insurance.

For More Information:
HealthMarkets
Contact Carl Lishing at 216-228-0765
ClevelandInsurance.Info
