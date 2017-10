Make a Difference Day is this Saturday, October 28th and WKYC will be joining volunteers across the country to lend a helping hand. Monica Robins, WKYC’s Health Correspondent and Nick VanDemark, Communications Manager at Lifebanc are telling us how you can join and give back to your community!

For More Info:

www.Lifebanc.org/MoreLife

www.MakeADifferenceDay.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV