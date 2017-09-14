Hot Travel Deal 9.14.17

If you haven’t caught the travel bug yet, now might be a good time! President of Action Travel, Arlene Goldberg, and Royal Caribbeean Cruise Line representative, Kathy Killen, talk with Mike about the hottest travel deal for 2018. Book soon before the discounts end!

Contact Info

Action travel Center

440-248-4949/800-391-1167

www.actiontravelNOW.com

Click on “Lakeside Today”

Celebrating 37 years in Solon!

© 2017 WKYC-TV