WKYC
Close

How to Add 'GLAM' to Your Holiday Party Fun 11.2.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 1:19 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

Do celebrities set the stage for new styles and trends? Celebrity Lifestyle & Beauty Journalist Emily L. Foley answers and shares her Holiday GLAM Tips & Tricks.


For More Information:
TipsOnTV.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories