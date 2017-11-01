Hyde Park Kicks Off Cleveland Restaurant Week 11.1.2017

The 12th Annual Cleveland Restaurant Week, brought to you by Cleveland Independents, began today and runs all the way through November 15th. Hyde Park is one of the participating restaurants and joining us today! Training and Development Chef from Hyde Park Restaurant Group, David Culi is in the kitchen, showing us exactly why restaurant week is the known as “Northeast Ohio’s Dining Event of the Year!”

For More Info:

www.HydeParkRestaurants.com

Cleveland Restaurant Week

3 Course Meals for $33

Today – November 15th

ClevelandRestaurantWeek.com

