Cleveland's SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Event is BACK! The I-X Center's Claire Vanidestine joins Hollie to discuss this year's Trick or Treat Street.





Event Information:

Trick or Treat Street

@ I-X Center

This Weekend & Next Weekend: October 21-22, 28-29

IXTrickOrTreatStreet.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV