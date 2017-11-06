Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life 11.6.2017

Joy Mangano, whose life was showcased on the big screen in the 2015 hit film “JOY”, is here to talk about her new book - Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Hollie got to speak with Joy about her new book detailing the trials and triumphs in her own incredible life!

