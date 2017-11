Spoon Blossom's Maureen Pelagalli Lehman joins Michael & Hollie in the kitchen to discuss the tasty, spreadable, edible butter flower - the perfect addition to your thanksgiving feast.





For More Information:

Spoon Blossoms

@ Commercial Kitchen in Huron

419-616-0007

Social Media: @SpoonBlossoms

SpoonBlossoms.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV