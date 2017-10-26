WKYC
KeyBank & United Way of Greater Cleveland Unite 10.26.17

WKYC 12:55 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

KeyBank is teaming up with United Way of Greater Cleveland to make a difference. CEO and Chair Beth Mooney joins Michael & Hollie to explain how YOU can contribute.

For More Information: 
UnitedWayCleveland.org/GIVE

 

