WKYC
Close

Last Minute Costume Ideas with Goodwill 10.31.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 1:55 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? Goodwill's VP of Marketing and Fund Development Maureen Ater explains why you should stop by one of their 23 local stores NOW! 

For More Information:
GoodwillGoodSkills.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories