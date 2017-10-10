WKYC
Close

Liberty Home Mortgage 10.10.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:21 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

Is it a good time to buy (or sell) a house? Khash Saghafi, Mortgage Banker at Liberty Home Mortage, answers. 


For More Information:
Connect with Khash Saghafi on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/khashs

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories