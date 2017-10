(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

One of the busiest times of the year for families and teens across the country is here. Teen dance prodigy, Maddie Ziegler knows this well with her meteoric rise to fame and many upcoming projects. Maddie is here to talk about what’s ahead for her and what she likes to do in her down time between projects.

(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

FOR MORE INFO:

KalahariResorts.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV