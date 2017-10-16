Medicare Tips 10-16-2017

Medicare can be a little confusing to understand however, there are people out there that can help you. Licensed Insurance Agent from HealthMarkets Insurance Agency Steven Lichtig speaks to Michael about how he can help you find the best insurance suited for your needs.
Contact Info:
HealthMarkets
10512 Northfield Rd., #4 in Northfield
216-577-8084
Email: Slichtig@healthmarkets.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs