The 9 is donating the month of October to the Hunger Network and partnering for Dine-and-Donate events at their restaurants, Adega and the Vault, for the entire month. Joining Michael and Hollie today are Executive Chef, Nelly Buleje and GM, Kenny Didier to speak all about how you can get involved and help support a great cause.

For more info:

Dine-and-Donate

Vault Underground

Saturday, October 28th

www.Vault9CLE.com

© 2017 STATS.COM