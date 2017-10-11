WKYC
The 9 is donating the month of October to the Hunger Network and partnering for Dine-and-Donate events at their restaurants, Adega and the Vault, for the entire month. Joining Michael and Hollie today are Executive Chef, Nelly Buleje and GM, Kenny Didier to speak all about how you can get involved and help support a great cause.

For more info:
Dine-and-Donate
Vault Underground
Saturday, October 28th
www.Vault9CLE.com

