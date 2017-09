Local eatery, The Rail is known for their all-Ohio burgers but now they are featuring a brand-new Ohio Brewery Program. Michael and Hollie got to speak and sip with Owner, Mike Mariola and Executive Chef, Michael Hawks about everything The Rail is bringing to the table.





Contact Info:

www.TheRailBurger.com

Follow The Rail on Social Media at @TheRailBurger

© 2017 WKYC-TV