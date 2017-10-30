Men’s Health Magazine came out with a new study that says men are taking over the kitchen with 93% of them preparing meals for themselves and 77% preparing meals for others. Joining the show today to speak all about this new study and more is James Beard Award-Winning Food and Nutrition Editor at Men’s Health, Paul Kita.
