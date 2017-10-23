Progressive Insurance's 5th Annual Keys to Progress 10.23.17

On November 9th, Progressive Insurance’s 5th annual program for veterans, called Keys to Progress, will be happening. Progressive insurance is set to donate it’s 500th car to veterans across the country this year and here to tell you all about it are Mary Schaffer, a manager of Public Relations at Progressive, and Cody Hall, a Navy Veteran who received a vehicle last year who now works as a Centralized Support Representative at Progressive.

For More Info:

KeysToProgress.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV