Red Restaurant Group Presents: Moxie's 20th Anniversary Celebration 10.19.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:56 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Happy Anniversary, Moxie! Celebrating 20 YEARS next week, the restaurant's CEO Brad Friedlander joins Michael & Hollie to discuss next week's anniversary celebration, while Executive Chef Joe Lang prepares one of the restaurant’s classic, fall, comfort dishes.


Event Information:
Moxie’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, October 27
5–10pm
Moxie’s Address: 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood!
For Tickets Call: 216-831-5599

For More Information:
MoxieTheRestaurant.com
RedTheSteakhouse.com

