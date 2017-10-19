Red Restaurant Group Presents: Moxie's 20th Anniversary Celebration 10.19.17

Happy Anniversary, Moxie! Celebrating 20 YEARS next week, the restaurant's CEO Brad Friedlander joins Michael & Hollie to discuss next week's anniversary celebration, while Executive Chef Joe Lang prepares one of the restaurant’s classic, fall, comfort dishes.





Event Information:

Moxie’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, October 27

5–10pm

Moxie’s Address: 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood!

For Tickets Call: 216-831-5599

For More Information:

MoxieTheRestaurant.com

RedTheSteakhouse.com

