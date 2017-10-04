Reinvention for United Way of Greater Cleveland 10-4-2017

The United Way of Greater Cleveland is an independent nonprofit organization and the largest private- sector funder of health and human services in our local community. President and CEO, August A. Napoli got to speak with Michael and Hollie about a new strategic plan to reinvent the United Way of Greater Cleveland to make a greater impact in the community.

Contact Info:

United Way of Greater Cleveland

1331 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44115

216-436-2100

@UnitedWayCLE

www.UnitedWayCleveland.org

