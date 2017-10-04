WKYC
Reinvention for United Way of Greater Cleveland 10-4-2017

Lakeside Today 10-4-2017

WKYC 2:14 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

The United Way of Greater Cleveland is an independent nonprofit organization and the largest private- sector funder of health and human services in our local community. President and CEO, August A. Napoli got to speak with Michael and Hollie about a new strategic plan to reinvent the United Way of Greater Cleveland to make a greater impact in the community.

Contact Info:
United Way of Greater Cleveland
1331 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44115
216-436-2100
@UnitedWayCLE
www.UnitedWayCleveland.org

